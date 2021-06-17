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Dr reveals exactly how the 060606 Patent indicates the vaccines have nanotech to control you via 5g
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582 views • June 17, 2021
Dr reveals exactly how the 060606 Patent indicates the vaccines have nanotech to control you via 5g
MICROSOFT PATENTED NANOTECHNOLOGY ACTIVATED BY 5G & HIV IN COVID VAXX
https://ourtube.co.uk/v/dre1Sv
Well someone smarter than me understood far more then I did when reading through the "Mark of the Beast" Patent: WO 2020/060606 A1
https://justpaste.it/Patent060606
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf;jsessionid=DE0D99C2587C19D24215236F79AF7447.wapp2nA?docId=WO2020060606&tab=DRAWINGS
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/docs2/pct/WO2020060606/pdf/Av5YmCqfdhW6qRMPfhJACmiLGq6sGMVDgQSXA1uobChcu3lJg8Df5H2B1hj8iAr9huncq090moUnUfErj8jJKzFwZKU8Ujpeuvxagqk9b-mwLDNvHxlPLSXxvoC4liRw?docId=id00000053164876
MICROSOFT PATENTED NANOTECHNOLOGY ACTIVATED BY 5G & HIV IN COVID VAXX
https://ourtube.co.uk/v/dre1Sv
Well someone smarter than me understood far more then I did when reading through the "Mark of the Beast" Patent: WO 2020/060606 A1
https://justpaste.it/Patent060606
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf;jsessionid=DE0D99C2587C19D24215236F79AF7447.wapp2nA?docId=WO2020060606&tab=DRAWINGS
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/docs2/pct/WO2020060606/pdf/Av5YmCqfdhW6qRMPfhJACmiLGq6sGMVDgQSXA1uobChcu3lJg8Df5H2B1hj8iAr9huncq090moUnUfErj8jJKzFwZKU8Ujpeuvxagqk9b-mwLDNvHxlPLSXxvoC4liRw?docId=id00000053164876
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