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10 Bushcraft Saw Skills in 10 Minutes
SurvivalTV
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64 views • January 19, 2022
If I had a knife and had to choose between an axe and a saw, I would take the saw. And that's not because I don't love axes. They are great at splitting wood. But for cutting down trees or cutting up dead trees into firewood axes take so much more energy (calories) in my experience. I think they also have far greater potential for serious injury. Being able to cut the end of a piece of wood very straight and flat with a saw also is an advantage when it comes to making other things.

From the content creator:
We’ve covered Bushcraft axe skills, Bushcraft knife skills, and now to finish the trilogy we cover 10 Bushcraft saw skills in just 10 minutes. A hand saw is one of the most under rated Bushcraft tools for camp crafts and camping tasks. You don’t necessarily need a large saw, a simple small folding saw can do most of the tasks that you need. Whether it be building survival shelters or going on a solo overnight camping trip. Be sure to look at the playlist link below for more wilderness survival skills and Bushcraft tips.

More Wilderness Survival and Bushcraft Skills:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxnadpeGdTxAJy5_f_-6cjrAnuWRwUf8M

MY BUSHCRAFT & SURVIVAL GEAR SHOP: https://www.taoutdoors.com/shop/
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survival skillswilderness survivalbushcraftbushcraft skillsshelter buildingsaw skills
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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