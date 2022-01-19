10 Bushcraft Saw Skills in 10 Minutes

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From the content creator:
We’ve covered Bushcraft axe skills, Bushcraft knife skills, and now to finish the trilogy we cover 10 Bushcraft saw skills in just 10 minutes. A hand saw is one of the most under rated Bushcraft tools for camp crafts and camping tasks. You don’t necessarily need a large saw, a simple small folding saw can do most of the tasks that you need. Whether it be building survival shelters or going on a solo overnight camping trip. Be sure to look at the playlist link below for more wilderness survival skills and Bushcraft tips.
More Wilderness Survival and Bushcraft Skills:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxnadpeGdTxAJy5_f_-6cjrAnuWRwUf8M
MY BUSHCRAFT & SURVIVAL GEAR SHOP: https://www.taoutdoors.com/shop/