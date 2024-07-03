BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian forces deprive the UKR police of transport so that they can't round up people for Conscription
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • 10 months ago

Chernihiv Region

Two officers of the Ukrainian National Police, which is now performing the functions of the military enlistment office and forcibly mobilizing the population to the front, arrived to a civilian.

Our forces decided to deprive the Ukrainian police of transport so that they have nothing to use to round up people.

✨ The Russian Army is helping to avoid mobilization. Residents of Ukraine, join us. Write to @Dozorukr and they will explain what to do.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy