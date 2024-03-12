Create New Account
The Tate Brothers Were Arrested and Now Released From Romanian Jail
The Tate Brothers Were Arrested and Now Released From Romanian Jail


Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Romania again due to a European Arrest Warrant issued by the United Kingdom


The court has ordered the brothers to be released from Police Custody and they will be extradited to the United Kingdom once the process in Romania is concluded. 2014/03/12


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


