The New IN YOUR FACE Racism That is Totally Acceptable

Anti-white racism is totally acceptable, because the woke + Democrats claim that it doesn't even exist because racism equals power plus prejudice. Well it really is division of America in order to subvert our social order in for financial gains by elite institutions trying to siphon off the honey pot of tax payter and printed money.It certainly did not exist in this form 10 years ago, and we should all strive to live by the words of Martin Luther King and judge people by the content of the character not the color of their skin.
