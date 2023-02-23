https://gettr.com/post/p29e0ft5c14

02/20/2023 Nicole: America is capitalist, money can almost buy everything. So the CCP

bought American Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Hollywood, mainstream media, even the Capitol Hill, Constitution and DOJ.The CCP’s ultimate plan is to take over America. America's biggest challenge is the insider threat, which would destroy the country from within. The American traitors have been colluding with the CCP and selling this country for their own personal benefits.





02/20/2023 妮可：美国是资本主义社会，钱几乎可以购买一切。因此，中共收买了美国的华尔街、硅谷、好莱坞、主流媒体，甚至国会、宪法、司法系统。中共的终极目标是接管美国。美国最大的挑战是内部威胁，因其可将美国从内部摧毁。卖美贼为了一己私利而勾结中共出卖美国。



