To The Lost Sheep Of The House Of Israel

The WORD Stands Alone and I stand in Him. All glory to the LORD God. I needn't come with thousands of images showing the serpent system as do others. I only need the Sword of the Spirit which is the Word of GOD to show you the Way and the Truth which is Jesus Christ. As stated previously and more to the point, if it hasn't become apparent to you as of late, Jonathan Kleck is not 100% correct on everything that he teaches. As I went through other churches throughout my life, what better a WAY to find out the Truth to it all then by going through it. I came to the understanding of what he was teaching, the scales fell from my eyes if you will, but at that very moment the Spirit told me one thing very specific, no more sex... PERIOD. So that was that. I watched years of JK's videos, thousands of hours, saw all that he did, just as he did. My own 4 year old at the time drew an image of me that looks like the Akhenaten hieroglyph that Kleck broke down and the sheep images drawn of him combined in one.. of me. I still have it. I have shown it to people. Not a big deal... Who cares? Seriously? Do I have to show it to people all the time to justify who I am? I am not anyone. Just a cripple for Christ. I would be foolish to think otherwise. Pride cometh before the fall... Yet after going through videos, 2 or 3 times, through years, the Spirit kept telling me what He was telling me and it always wasn't what JK was sharing. So I waited, listened, dropped "seeds" of what I thought the Spirit was saying. I got ridiculed, dismissed, unfriended, and partially humiliated by one of JK's closest friends... Hmm. Sounds like a great group of people, doesn't it. I say ALL GLORY TO THE LORD!!! Arguing over whether Bono is converted, arguing about this and that. Screaming at people. Getting Richard Montbleu to retreat into a cave and not do a video in months. In April JK did a video point blank saying it was still ok to have sex w/in the bounds of marriage, justified using the Scriptures to prove his point, yet... he never did? Hmm... Quite interesting. So at that point, the tide was turned for me. The subtlety of the serpent was becoming manifest within his videos, within his comments, and within previous videos as I remembered them. So.. Instead of relying on a man for my salvation, I went straight to the Author and Finisher of my faith. The LORD. And I am ever so glad that I did. I fear for you all more then those who don't know what he teaches. Who ever got so close, but were kept so far, who fell short, who fell amongst the thorns and thistles. Why would I delete my videos where I tagged him? It proves that he isn't the only one who sees clearly. It proves he isn't exactly who he says he is. If he "has to speak 100% Truth to operate in his Spiritual gifting," then why do I also see what he does? Judas was a partaker of HALF of Jesus' ministry. He was given power over unclean spirits, to cast out devils, to heal, but he betrayed the LORD. Why would anyone EVER in their right mind in knowing what CHRIST freed us from, go right back to it? That's just crazy. If you live by the Law, you will die by it. Christ freed us from the Law and gave us all a better WAY to live. Not just what our next cheeseburger will be. I expect hate. No worries. I just delete it. I'm only here for the lost sheep of the House of Israel. Find your WAY Home...The WAY Home Full Playlist: