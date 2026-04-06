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Tactical Shifts, Strategic Pressure: How Russia Is Grinding Forward On Multiple Fronts
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Tactical Shifts, Strategic Pressure: How Russia Is Grinding Forward On Multiple Fronts

On the night of April 6, the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on several targets in Ukraine. Of particular note was the attack on an airfield and, likely, the Odessa Aviation Plant in the Odessa region. According to local sources in Odessa, barracks belonging to one of the military units were hit. Local reports indicate that several residential buildings burned down after air defense systems were activated over the region. A heavy attack was also carried out on the Chernihiv region, damaging energy infrastructure and leaving nearly half a million people without power.

Intense fighting is ongoing in the border areas of Ukraine’s Sumy region. Near the village of Grabovskoye, Russian forces have advanced as far as the Korova River. Reports suggest that Ukrainian forces are deploying extra troops to Ryasne in an attempt to slow the pace of the Russian offensive.

There has been increased activity by Russian aircraft near the town of Konstantinovka, where heavy fighting is ongoing. According to reports, airstrikes have been carried out against the deployment sites of the Ukrainian 100th Brigade and the 28th Brigade’s UAV command post.

The operational situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front remains difficult. On April 5, units of the Russian ‘Vostok’ military group seized control of the village of Mirne, to the west of Gulyaipole. At the same time, Ukrainian forces withdrew from most of their positions in the area and retreated westwards. Combat is currently ongoing in and around Gulyaipole, as well as on the approaches to Verkhnia Tersa.

Ukrainian forces still hold positions around the village of Vozdvizhevka. It is highly likely that the Russian army will concentrate its future efforts on this settlement. Continuing the offensive westwards while facing a threat to the flanks would be extremely risky, and the Russian command will not pursue this strategy.

Ukrainian troops are doing everything in their power to hold the front line. Recently, four MiG-29s dropped four bombs towards Gulyaipole. There are also reports of infantry groups and armored vehicles being redeployed from the Ukrainian 475th Separate Assault Regiment in the Shiroke area in order to launch a counterattack towards Gorkoye.

The situation in this sector is complex but relatively stable. After several unsuccessful armored breakthroughs from the north, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have shifted tactics, focusing on sabotage and reconnaissance groups that carry out raids behind enemy lines with extensive support from unmanned aerial systems.

https://southfront.press/russia-grinding-forward-on-multiple-fronts/

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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