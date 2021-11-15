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CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: VACCINE PASSPORTS WILL ABSOLUTELY END HUMAN LIBERTY IN THE WEST.
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352 views • November 15, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts: Vaccine Passports Will Absolutely End Human Liberty in the West. "This Is Not About Democracy Versus Fascism. This Is About Freedom Versus Slavery."
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Oracle Films
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://brandnewtube.com/@OracleFilms
Original title: Catherine Austin Fitts Speaks to Switzerland - Press Conference 12/11/2021
Transcript available: https://truthcomestolight.com/catherine-austin-fitts-vaccine-passports-will-absolutely-end-human-liberty-in-the-west-this-is-not-about-democracy-versus-fascism-this-is-about-freedom-versus-slavery/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Oracle Films
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://brandnewtube.com/@OracleFilms
Original title: Catherine Austin Fitts Speaks to Switzerland - Press Conference 12/11/2021
Transcript available: https://truthcomestolight.com/catherine-austin-fitts-vaccine-passports-will-absolutely-end-human-liberty-in-the-west-this-is-not-about-democracy-versus-fascism-this-is-about-freedom-versus-slavery/
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