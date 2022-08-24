Ismael Perez - Always Use Discernment with Information

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In this video, I talk about listening to content and using discernment on what the person is saying. You don't always have to "throw the baby out with the bathwater". However, if you feel that that person is intentionally trying to fool you then it is probably best not to listen if you feel that you are unable to discern the parts that are true and the parts that are false. ISMAEL PEREZ INTERVIEW: ASTONISHING REVELATIONS - TIANA KHALID https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwEVc... What's the truth behind ISMAEL PEREZ?(info received thru remote viewing) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZvkj... A thankful message for ISMAEL PEREZ. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1GfD...