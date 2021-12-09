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Senator Ron Johnson Rips Fauci a New One On the Senate Floor: 'He Wants To Deny The Reality Of What He Said, What He Did!'
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153 views • December 09, 2021
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) assails Dr. Anthony Fauci's record on the Senate floor.
Related video:
'He Wants To Deny The Reality Of What He Said, What He Did!': Ron Johnson Rips Fauci On Senate Floor'
Forbes Breaking News YouTube
https://youtu.be/b08Hi3kBpSs
Related video:
'He Wants To Deny The Reality Of What He Said, What He Did!': Ron Johnson Rips Fauci On Senate Floor'
Forbes Breaking News YouTube
https://youtu.be/b08Hi3kBpSs
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