⚡️In Eternal Memory of Russell "Texas" Bentley⚡️- video posted by Russell's Wife, Lyudmila today💔 - extended with special Photos at the end

In eternal memory of Russell "Texas" Bentley.
Cynthia... This was posted by Russell's Wife, Lyudmila today, April 22nd.
It's the same video that I chose to post announcing his death a few days ago, created April 11, 2015, but this has added special photos at the end. One is the day they got married a few years back.
Lyudmila posted the thumbnail photo several days ago.
RIP Russell.
No report about the investigation or funeral yet.
