⚡️In Eternal Memory of Russell "Texas" Bentley⚡️- video posted by Russell's Wife, Lyudmila today💔 - extended with special Photos at the end
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Monday

In eternal memory of Russell "Texas" Bentley.

Cynthia...  This was posted by Russell's Wife, Lyudmila today, April 22nd.

It's the same video that I chose to post announcing his death a few days ago, created April 11, 2015, but this has added special photos at the end. One is the day they got married a few years back. 

Lyudmila posted the thumbnail photo several days ago. 

RIP Russell.

https://t.me/TXDPR/13480

No report about the investigation or funeral yet. 


