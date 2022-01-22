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MUST WATCH!! ... This video is 10 years old and has never been more relevant than it is today
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30 views • January 22, 2022
MUST WATCH!! ... This video is 10 years old and has never been more relevant than it is today
• The power of the banks
• Control through TV
• Vaccinations
• Eugenics
• Sleeping sheep
• The spiritual development and how it is prevented as the actual solution!
• The power of the banks
• Control through TV
• Vaccinations
• Eugenics
• Sleeping sheep
• The spiritual development and how it is prevented as the actual solution!
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