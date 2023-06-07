Kids' education, LBTQ+ nonsense and playing outside! 🏀😀👍🌞

While I was playing basketball some kids joined me rather than jump in the rented air castle for a party. We had fun with some encouragement for critical thinking. Questions to make them think for themselves, let them come to their own answers. Simple things, go along in their thought process all while playing, laughing and learning. Gender, sugar in foods, allergies, weird clouds in the sky, languages, fun word games, how come throwing a ball backwards can go superfar, how heavy water can be etc. Funny, we were talking about age, they were between 6 and 11. I let them guess my age. They said 26 😂🤣😂👍👍 I said age is between the ears and the soul can be very old. Some old people have an immature soul that needs more life lessons. In that aspect I find children wonderful conversation partners as they stand closer to God in years and tell you the way they think it is.

Every time I play on that field, scoring, enjoying throwing the ball, someone joins in, we have some fun. Last time, standing underneath the opposite basket, throwing the ball backwards, and.... scoring!! The guy made a video of it. Actually was not that much of luck as I have a talent for aiming, scoring (posted some videos of it on youtube if you want some proof)

https://youtu.be/spnl1b-nRR8

and yes, standing far away as well as I enjoy throwing the ball with force 😂🤣😂🤣 it makes everybody laugh. That is the joy of Life. Simple pleasure. Movement = life 🏀