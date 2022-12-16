The EASYBEATS - Stevie Wright sings - "Friday On My Mind" (French TV, 1967) ; )

This is the Australian group The Easybeats. A great old song from them, on French TV in 1967.

By the way, the tall blond is George Young, oldest brother of Angus and Malcolm of ACDC fame.

"Friday on My Mind" is a 1966 song by Australian rock group the Easybeats. Written by band members George Young and Harry Vanda,[5] the track became a worldwide hit, reaching no. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 1967 in the US, no. 1 on the Dutch Top 40 chart, no. 1 in Australia and no. 6 in the UK, as well as charting in several other countries. In 2001, it was voted "Best Australian Song" of all time by the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) as determined by a panel of 100 music industry personalities.[8][9] In 2007, "Friday on My Mind" was added to the National Film and Sound Archive's Sounds of Australia registry.

Though the song has long been termed a "working class anthem". George Young maintained it had "more to do with their outlook on the world than any class statement". According to Harry Vanda, the track's distinctive guitar opening was inspired by a film performance featuring the Swingle Singers: "It went tudutudutudu, which made us all laugh. In the train back from the gig, we were imitating them and suddenly it sounded good. They became the first notes of 'Friday on My Mind'."

I have no rights to this song, only know how old and hard for it to still be found and want to preserve it here.

SONG Friday on My Mind

ARTIST The Easybeats

ALBUM Friday on My Mind

WRITERS Harry Vanda, George Young

LICENSES

BMG Rights Management (Europe) GmbH, Believe Music (on behalf of Fonot Records); LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, Sony Music Publishing, CMRRA, LatinAutor - SonyATV, SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutorPerf, LatinAutor - UMPG, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 8 Music Rights Societies