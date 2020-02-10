G2Voice 013 How To Cure An HIV Positive Diagnosis With The G2 Sacraments 12-11-16

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Todays episode we will be talking about HIV/AIDS. Where it came from and what protocols to use to restore your health from these Dis-eases. Also we will be showing you how to use the breathing protocol as another way to get Chorine Dioxide into the blood.
This weeks newsletter: http://mmsnews.is/376-how-to-cure-an-hiv-positive-diagnosis-with-the-g2-sacraments-g2voice-broadcast-13-12-10-2016
Donations
G2voice donation button: http://genesis2church.is/donate
Genesis II Church Home Video course: http://www.genesis2church.is/course
References:
• History of HIV/AIDS by Dr. Leonard Horovitz : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgiMqgjS-zM
• HIV Patent: https://adonis49.wordpress.com/2015/02/17/i-have-a-patent-for-creating-hivaids-virus-dr-robert-gallo/ He also holds the patent on the HIV tests!
• Film: House of Numbers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwgmzbnckII
• Strecker Memorandum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fevYSHQoeD4
• The Man-Made Origin of AIDS:Are Human and Viral Experiments Responsible For Unleashing The HIV Holocaust?? http://www.rense.com/general45/cant.htm
• Positively False - Birth of a Heresy - HIV AIDS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-iccGpFto8
• Excellent site on the controversy: http://www.virusmyth.com/aids/
• Georgia Guidestones: http://www.rense.com/general16/georgiaguidestones.htm
• Henry Kissinger: https://www.facts-are-facts.com/article/americas-development-plan-for-the-world
• Bill Gates depopulation agenda using vaccines: http://yournewswire.com/bill-gates-admits-vaccines-are-best-way-to-depopulate/
• Ted Turner depopulation ideas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjIMoaUBHB0
• Ted Turner’s UN Foundation has Given $1 Billion to UN Projects Major focus of foundation is population control, condoms, abortion and sterilizations http://www.lifesitenews.com/ldn/2006/oct/06101109.html
• The HIV=AIDS Fraud - G Edward Griffin ON HIV AIDS Big Pharma Fraud https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v63NQg-eFjo
• The Massive Fraud Behind HIV Tests: http://www.whale.to/b/rappoport1.html
• Dogs HIV False Positive: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGJgzAO16Jc
• Confusion among Doctors? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26fyHAIqB40
• HIV tests are antibody tests: http://www.curezone.org/forums/am.asp?i=1545495
Tune in next week were we will be talking about prescription drugs and their Side effects, interactions and contradictions. Also the Mouth Protocol.