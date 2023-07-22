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Global Monetary Reset and Widespread Banking Collapse is Imminent w/ Andy Schectman
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120 views • July 22, 2023

Sarah Westall

Protect your IRA and other assets, contact [email protected] – Tell them “Sarah Sent Me” and get the best service and prices in the country.

Andy Schectman rejoins the program to discuss the ongoing developments with the planned global monetary reset. He shares publicly known actions that point to the agendas that are currently in full implementation.

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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goldsilverdollar collapsebricscentral bankssarah westallbisandy schectmanmonetary resetcbdcgold backed currency
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy