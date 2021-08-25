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Dr. Rhonda Patrick on vaccine misinformation and long-haul covid
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223 views • August 25, 2021
Joe Rogan, August 25, 2021
Dr. Rhonda Patrick is a PhD in biomedical science, and an expert on nutritional health. She's also the host of the "Found My Fitness" podcast.
Taken from JRE #1701 w/Dr. Rhonda Patrick:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7y8MKnfhML6KzvA6GVd83B
Dr. Rhonda Patrick is a PhD in biomedical science, and an expert on nutritional health. She's also the host of the "Found My Fitness" podcast.
Taken from JRE #1701 w/Dr. Rhonda Patrick:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7y8MKnfhML6KzvA6GVd83B
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