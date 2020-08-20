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WHY GOAT YOUR LAND?
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190 views • August 20, 2020
Goat Your Land is dedicated to the research and restoration of pastoralism - the classical, and enduring method of goat herding. Pastoralism is the ancestor of goat husbandry. Making a comeback, and leaving it's mark as the superior method for an ecologically sensitive and cost effective approach of herd management.
If you're a goat keeper, come along side the thousands of pastoralists taking their herds out of full-time confinement. Choosing trail and field life as their foundation for herd management. Discover classical goat herding, also known as goat walking. It's numerous benefits to animals, the land, and for each of us.
Browse Goat Your Land's Website:
https://www.goatyourland.com/
Connect With Us On Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/390528068355860
Music By Artist: Niya
Song: A Bloom, provided by Vlog No Copyright Music.
Link: https://youtu.be/UMzcTI4aeZs
If you're a goat keeper, come along side the thousands of pastoralists taking their herds out of full-time confinement. Choosing trail and field life as their foundation for herd management. Discover classical goat herding, also known as goat walking. It's numerous benefits to animals, the land, and for each of us.
Browse Goat Your Land's Website:
https://www.goatyourland.com/
Connect With Us On Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/390528068355860
Music By Artist: Niya
Song: A Bloom, provided by Vlog No Copyright Music.
Link: https://youtu.be/UMzcTI4aeZs
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