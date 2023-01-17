4 World Economic Forum ‘theories’ that just might be TRUE

Glenn Beck





Jan 17, 2023

The Associated Press (and pretty much every other mainstream media source) is working hard to convince the world that unfavorable claims made about the World Economic Forum are ‘conspiracy theories.’ Hmm. In this clip, Glenn gives you the information to decide for yourself: Are these just fabricated stories peddled by online commentators, or is there actually truth behind all the “theories” that the far-left wants you so badly to ignore?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:





/ @BlazeTV

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8sEw4kJgs4