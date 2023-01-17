4 World Economic Forum ‘theories’ that just might be TRUE

Glenn Beck
Jan 17, 2023
The Associated Press (and pretty much every other mainstream media source) is working hard to convince the world that unfavorable claims made about the World Economic Forum are ‘conspiracy theories.’ Hmm. In this clip, Glenn gives you the information to decide for yourself: Are these just fabricated stories peddled by online commentators, or is there actually truth behind all the “theories” that the far-left wants you so badly to ignore?
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:
/ @BlazeTV
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8sEw4kJgs4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.