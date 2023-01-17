Create New Account
4 World Economic Forum ‘theories’ that just might be TRUE
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Glenn Beck


Jan 17, 2023

The Associated Press (and pretty much every other mainstream media source) is working hard to convince the world that unfavorable claims made about the World Economic Forum are ‘conspiracy theories.’ Hmm. In this clip, Glenn gives you the information to decide for yourself: Are these just fabricated stories peddled by online commentators, or is there actually truth behind all the “theories” that the far-left wants you so badly to ignore?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8sEw4kJgs4

