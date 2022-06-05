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Petrovsky District of Donetsk - Strike Empact - One Died Before Their Eyes - Filmed Today by French journalist Christelle Nean. 060422
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210 views • June 05, 2022
A video filmed today in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by French journalist Christelle Nean.
She and her colleagues at the time of filming the lives of civilians came under fire from the Smerch MLRS and other artillery systems of the Ukrainian army.
The car in which the correspondents arrived was smashed by a shell. A civilian died before their very eyes. They miraculously survived.
https://t.me/donbassinsider/12923?single
She and her colleagues at the time of filming the lives of civilians came under fire from the Smerch MLRS and other artillery systems of the Ukrainian army.
The car in which the correspondents arrived was smashed by a shell. A civilian died before their very eyes. They miraculously survived.
https://t.me/donbassinsider/12923?single
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