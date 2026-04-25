The Death and Return of Superman (1994, Mega Drive)

The Death and Return of Superman is a beat'em up developed by Blizzard Entertainment and Sunsoft, and published by Sunsoft (in North America) and Acclaim (in Europe and Australia). The game also came out for SNES.





The story is based on the comic book storyline where Superman is seemingly killed by a powerful villain called Doomsday, but ultimately returns. During Superman's absence, several other heroes emerge, trying to replace him and keep up his legacy.

