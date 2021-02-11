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Drink Alcohol or Tea , Every Time Pres. Ramaphosa Says "A Number of" or "A Plethora of" in SONA21
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20 views • February 11, 2021
Despite new empty promises and talk about conferences about conferences , or New Drive for a New Funding of Funds for reviving economy from President Ramaphosa 's SONA21 tonight, just drink when he utters the words "A Plethora of & " A Number of"
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