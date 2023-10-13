Friday the 13th's Holy War Origins

The Origin of Friday the 13th has it's Roots in the Ongoing Holy War Revolving Around the Temple Mount in Jerusalem Israel. The Knights Templars became extraordinarily wealthy and powerful fighting as Mercenaries for the Catholic Church. When Jerusalem was recaptured by Muslim Forces in 1187, the Templars were forced to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount. At Dawn on Friday the 13th of October 1307, mass arrests were carryout against the Templars. Greg Reese of InfoWars explores the Past Historical Legacy, the present day calls for a New Holy War, as well as the future goalsof the Knights Templars Templars, and other Secret Societies in his Latest Reese Report.