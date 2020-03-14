Hey! Slaves - Time to End the lie - Stand for your Sovereignty

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CONSTITUTION OF THE SOVEREIGN REPUBLIC OF ALBERTA DRAFT
This is a Draft and is updated numerous times a day - Please join in and help participate on this amazing Document -- We run Zooms WE THE PEOPLE CONSTITUTION CONVENTIONS from COAST TO COAST Time: 2 PM and 7:00 PM AB Time 7 days a week Join the Meeting Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/7926352550 open to everyone -
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/373652496802161/
Email [email protected]
Link to Draft - http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2020/03/constitution-of-sovereign-state-of_8.html
We can thank the Lawyers/liars/deceivers for the position we are in.
I remember the first time I refused to fill out the Census, I was threatened with jail. Told them to bring it on, they backed off.
Last time I refused, I explained to the lady what the purpose of the Census was. She didn't understand so she sent over her supervisor. Told the supervisor the Census is used by the municipality to borrow money as were are assets of the corporation and are on the hook for the debt. She agreed and then said, if I didn't fill out the Census the municipality wouldn't be able to borrow as much.
I see some of those in Alberta want to separate and join the USA, which is simply moving from one Slave camp to another.
We need to become an unincorporated Nation and not separate from each other. We have more wealth per individual via our resource base than anywhere in the world.
We must get back to manufacturing the products we need and growing real food for our people. There is nothing we can't design, build or grow for the needs of our people. We must bring back the tariffs to protect our nation from the cheap imports which has gutted our ability to be self sufficient and independent.
Free trade is nothing more than a race to the bottom. Maurice Strong stated yrs. ago that no one can compete with them, meaning China, as we have the cheapest labour on the planet. We are being told we can't use our energy in the West. If we don't use it, the price drops and it will be shipped east and those who control most manufacturing will have the cheapest labour and energy. It is time we take back our nation, the nation our forefathers came here to build for us. A nation out from under the boot of Tyranny. Unfortunately the boot of Tyranny is back on us. There is no new land to go to so we must bear down and undo what the Lawyers/liars/deceivers have done to us, before we become 'Corporate Global Slaves' under the planned UN Corporate International legal system. Legal is a fraud used to deceive and cause us harm. We must get back to Law.
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