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George Floyd One Year Later
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228 views • June 04, 2021
Jared Taylor marvels at a collective madness so deep that millions of people seem to believe not just the improbable but the outright impossible. Taylor warns that America can be run for only so long on mania and foolishness, and that mass delusions always fall apart — often at great cost.
Correction: the woman identified in this video as student body president of Christopher Newport University was actually student body president of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Thumbnail credit: Rossographer/Geograph.ie https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
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Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Correction: the woman identified in this video as student body president of Christopher Newport University was actually student body president of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Thumbnail credit: Rossographer/Geograph.ie https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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