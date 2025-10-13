BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hamas to Release 20 Israeli Hostages | October 2025 Ceasefire Deal
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 24 hours ago

Hamas to Release 20 Israeli Hostages | October 2025 Ceasefire Deal

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Description

As part of the October 2025 ceasefire, Hamas is set to release 20 Israeli hostages held since October 2023. This milestone comes alongside plans to free nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees, signaling a critical step toward peace in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Get the latest updates here.

Hashtags

#IsraelHamas #HostagesRelease #Ceasefire #Gaza #MiddleEastPeace #PrisonerExchange #Trump #HumanitarianAid #RedCross

Keywords
middle east peacered crossprisoner exchangeisrael conflictisrael hamas ceasefirehostages releasegaza hostagestrump peace effortshumanitarian release
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy