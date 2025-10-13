© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas to Release 20 Israeli Hostages | October 2025 Ceasefire Deal
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
As part of the October 2025 ceasefire, Hamas is set to release 20 Israeli hostages held since October 2023. This milestone comes alongside plans to free nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees, signaling a critical step toward peace in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Get the latest updates here.
