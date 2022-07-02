Ukraine Update July 2, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Over the past three days, Russian units have taken under control the Lisichansk oil refinery, the Matrosskaya coal mine, the Gelatine plant and the settlement of Topolevka. The allied forces have reached Lisichansk.

- Chechen army in Lisichansk.

- Russian armored car "Tiger" withstood a mine explosion in Ukraine

- A captured Polish mercenary in Lisichansk.

- Russia is building a new medical complex and over 1,000 apartments in Donbass.

- Putin in Indonesia accused the West of destabilizing global food production.

- Russian Armed Forces delivered over 150 tons of humanitarian aid to residents of liberated settlements in Kharkov region.

- Ukraine soldiers retreating from Severodonetsk robbed banks.

- The DPR started issuing passports of the Russian Federation.

- A graduation ball for school children took place in Mariupol.

- Summary in Russian.