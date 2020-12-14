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ΣΟΚΑΡΙΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΠΛΗΡΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΣΑΣ ΤΑΡΑΚΟΥΝΗΣΟΥΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ
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389 views • December 14, 2020
ΣΟΚΑΡΙΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΠΛΗΡΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΣΑΣ ΤΑΡΑΚΟΥΝΗΣΟΥΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ.
Δείτε τι βάζουν στα εμβόλια και ειδικά στο εμβόλιο του κορωναϊού και δεν θα το αντέξετε.
Τα έμβρυα που θανατώνουν και τα χρησιμοποιούν για την παραγωγή των εμβολίων.
Επικοινωνία.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQ...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sf...
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.deme...
Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων απευθείας από την Western Union, μέσω του τραπεζικού σας λογαριασμού ή της κάρτας. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Απευθείας μέσω του:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Παραλήπτης: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
Τραπεζικοί Λογαριασμοί:
ΕΘΝΙΚΗ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ:
IBAN: GR47 0110 2150 0000 2157 9755 386
SWIFT / BIC: ETHNGRAA
Δικαιούχος: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
REVOLUT BANK
IBAN:GB09 REVO 0099 6902 1632 89
SWIFT / BIC: REVOGB21
Δικαιούχος ENERGY COMMUNICATIONS.
Σας ευχαριστούμε !
*** English Text. ***
Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102
E-mail: [email protected]
Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQ...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sf...
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.deme...
Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money directly from Western Union, through your bank account or credit card. Details below.
PayPal: [email protected]
Western Union
Direct through:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Recipient: Demertzis Ioannis.
Bank Account:
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE.
IBAN: GR47 0110 2150 0000 2157 9755 386
SWIFT / BIC: ETHNGRAA
Beneficiary: Demertzis Ioannis.
REVOLUT BANK
IBAN:GB09 REVO 0099 6902 1632 89
SWIFT / BIC: REVOGB21
Beneficiary: ENERGY COMMUNICATIONS.
Thank you !
Δείτε τι βάζουν στα εμβόλια και ειδικά στο εμβόλιο του κορωναϊού και δεν θα το αντέξετε.
Τα έμβρυα που θανατώνουν και τα χρησιμοποιούν για την παραγωγή των εμβολίων.
Επικοινωνία.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQ...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sf...
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.deme...
Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων απευθείας από την Western Union, μέσω του τραπεζικού σας λογαριασμού ή της κάρτας. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Απευθείας μέσω του:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Παραλήπτης: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
Τραπεζικοί Λογαριασμοί:
ΕΘΝΙΚΗ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ:
IBAN: GR47 0110 2150 0000 2157 9755 386
SWIFT / BIC: ETHNGRAA
Δικαιούχος: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
REVOLUT BANK
IBAN:GB09 REVO 0099 6902 1632 89
SWIFT / BIC: REVOGB21
Δικαιούχος ENERGY COMMUNICATIONS.
Σας ευχαριστούμε !
*** English Text. ***
Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102
E-mail: [email protected]
Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQ...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sf...
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.deme...
Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money directly from Western Union, through your bank account or credit card. Details below.
PayPal: [email protected]
Western Union
Direct through:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Recipient: Demertzis Ioannis.
Bank Account:
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE.
IBAN: GR47 0110 2150 0000 2157 9755 386
SWIFT / BIC: ETHNGRAA
Beneficiary: Demertzis Ioannis.
REVOLUT BANK
IBAN:GB09 REVO 0099 6902 1632 89
SWIFT / BIC: REVOGB21
Beneficiary: ENERGY COMMUNICATIONS.
Thank you !
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