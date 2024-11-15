Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #12: Forget "Think Tanks", Welcome to Idea Gardening Clubs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I introduce the concept I call “Idea Gardening Clubs” as a local and Decentralized way to build your plans, projects and ideas together using volunteer efforts within your local area. This is the organic and natural method in contrast to the corporate and government “Think Tanks”. I give you the analogy of greenhouse and garden to explain how we personally cultivate our own ideas in our mind with the goal of planting those projects into the Earth.