© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He Became A Hideous, Huge, Arrogant, Sneering Upright Reptilian 2009
Follow
0
Share
Report
146 views • July 26, 2021
'It' was a Hideous, Huge, Arrogant, Sneering Upright Reptilian. 'It' was about 8 ft high or more. 'It' was honed to the peak of physical perfection,'It' was very fit, I would even say 'It' was sculpted and lean, not bulked up at all, and 'It' was unmistakably an intensely powerful Predator, I had no doubt about that. 'It' seemed to be male, and had a reptilian face, with scales on 'Its' skin and there seemed to be a definite telepathic element to the whole experience.
'It' was about 7ft tall and 'It' looked like a human with lizard skin. 'It' moved one step closer to me and I moved back away from 'It', then 'It' changed 'Its' entire colour and went completely invisible
The skin of 'Its' arms and legs were covered in green scales, although the chest area was smoother. 'It' had a lizard-like protruding nose and mouth, and the eyes had vertical slits within them. The 'being' was largely unclothed other than a belt around its waist. Around the belt was what looked like silver-coloured cylinders.
Deborah Hatswell is a phenomenonist, a writer, podcaster, Investigator and the founding member of the Being Believed Research and Investigations group and has taken or researched over 3000 personal witness reports from all across the globe. Deborah is based in Lancashire and has formed a team of volunteer investigators researching the many witness reports that are reported each week to BBR.
Debs Email - [email protected]
BBR Website - https://debhatswell.wordpress.com/
BYMEACOFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/debhatswell
GOFUNDME -
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-bbr?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
PAYPAL: - https://www.paypal.me/BigfootResearch
MAP OF SIGHTINGS & EXPERIENCES: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1s1zOmmdM216PMftPUM9K1qqGrFg&;usp=sharing
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BbrDeborah
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/DeborahHatswellBigfootReports
YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYGn8pR90PO_oBzOjiZ23tA/
SPREAKER: https://www.spreaker.com/show/british-bigfoot
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/british-bigfoot-dogman/id1480592906?uo=4
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5KEn4UdewvJAUWce0zJHBb
DEB FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Deborah-Hatswell-169843400334424/
BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/lets-talk-about-bigfootsasquatchhominidsdogmanunexplained-events/?__cf_chl_captcha_tk__=pmd_3029c32da35401f2eaee9e15f8a4dd6e19c43668-1627328560-0-gqNtZGzNA02jcnBszQu6
BOOKS - Read the Witness Statements in their own words.
Book 1 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0851LN7H1 paperback £4.99 on Amazon. People Who 'Witness Paranormal' Creatures
Book 1 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B084166RNK Kindle £1.77 on Amazon. People who Witness Paranormal Creatures
Book 2 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08HGR5G39 paperback £7.99 on Amazon. People Who Witnessed Dog Men, Werewolves, Wulvers and Shucks.
Book 2 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08H7BV6MM Kindle £3.99 on Amazon. People Who Witnessed Dog Men, Werewolves, Wulvers and Shucks.
#BBR #BBRINVESTIGATIONS - Copyright ©2005-2021 All Rights Reserved.
'It' was about 7ft tall and 'It' looked like a human with lizard skin. 'It' moved one step closer to me and I moved back away from 'It', then 'It' changed 'Its' entire colour and went completely invisible
The skin of 'Its' arms and legs were covered in green scales, although the chest area was smoother. 'It' had a lizard-like protruding nose and mouth, and the eyes had vertical slits within them. The 'being' was largely unclothed other than a belt around its waist. Around the belt was what looked like silver-coloured cylinders.
Deborah Hatswell is a phenomenonist, a writer, podcaster, Investigator and the founding member of the Being Believed Research and Investigations group and has taken or researched over 3000 personal witness reports from all across the globe. Deborah is based in Lancashire and has formed a team of volunteer investigators researching the many witness reports that are reported each week to BBR.
Debs Email - [email protected]
BBR Website - https://debhatswell.wordpress.com/
BYMEACOFFEE - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/debhatswell
GOFUNDME -
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-bbr?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
PAYPAL: - https://www.paypal.me/BigfootResearch
MAP OF SIGHTINGS & EXPERIENCES: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1s1zOmmdM216PMftPUM9K1qqGrFg&;usp=sharing
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BbrDeborah
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/DeborahHatswellBigfootReports
YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYGn8pR90PO_oBzOjiZ23tA/
SPREAKER: https://www.spreaker.com/show/british-bigfoot
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/british-bigfoot-dogman/id1480592906?uo=4
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/5KEn4UdewvJAUWce0zJHBb
DEB FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Deborah-Hatswell-169843400334424/
BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/lets-talk-about-bigfootsasquatchhominidsdogmanunexplained-events/?__cf_chl_captcha_tk__=pmd_3029c32da35401f2eaee9e15f8a4dd6e19c43668-1627328560-0-gqNtZGzNA02jcnBszQu6
BOOKS - Read the Witness Statements in their own words.
Book 1 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0851LN7H1 paperback £4.99 on Amazon. People Who 'Witness Paranormal' Creatures
Book 1 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B084166RNK Kindle £1.77 on Amazon. People who Witness Paranormal Creatures
Book 2 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08HGR5G39 paperback £7.99 on Amazon. People Who Witnessed Dog Men, Werewolves, Wulvers and Shucks.
Book 2 https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08H7BV6MM Kindle £3.99 on Amazon. People Who Witnessed Dog Men, Werewolves, Wulvers and Shucks.
#BBR #BBRINVESTIGATIONS - Copyright ©2005-2021 All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.