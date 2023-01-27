Was almost George H.W. Bush’ed at 5 to Become US President

Long story short at 5 years old, the photographer to take pictures of me giving a FBI Agent oral sex in Ludlow Mass in 1969 ... didn’t get photo op ... for Me “a chance to become US President” resulted in my threatening to cut said penis off age 5 ... a Mafia beating of “said FBI Agent” his missing teeth & my being harassed from then on by UN Rothschild in China Child Traffickers ... I am now almost 59 & am just more than sick of the BS ... https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.