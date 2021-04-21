The Vaccine Business!

RIP Brandy Vaughan. You die for us! Rest in peace angel. We Will do Justice for you and other true Angels they murdered! Thank you for all knowledge you teach us. Thank you for your beautiful soul!Merck & Co. = Evil Cabal Scum Murderers!"DONT CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS-NO COVID19 LAW CAN CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS LEGALLY!"People making home videos asking for donations to work at home arent doing the cabal goal of "Working at Home?" I need more Help than manny of them and i never ask nothing to anyone in one year of this Plandemic!DONT BE LOCK AT HOME.COME OUT AND UNITED!The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win and be free!More News in Site: