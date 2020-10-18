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Wait, what? You're thinking about marrying a feminist? Seriously?
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37 views • October 18, 2020
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Question: “I have been monogamously (stopped the meaningless, casual stuff for 9 months now) dating a college educated, liberal, slightly feminist, Hispanic woman, well raised by her two married parents, for 6 months now and I am slowly attempting to open and stretch her mind to a different point of view. I believe I am making progress, but I don't want her to change her views just because I think a certain way. I am seriously considering her to be my wife and would like her to lead the same values I have acquired and raise my children with the morals of a responsible citizen and child of God. Fortunately, she is not someone who is opposed to listening. Can a catholic die-hard liberal/feminist be suitable for marriage and raising morally responsible children? If so, what’s the best way to approach stretching her mind with logic and reason?”
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4146/my-wife-married-her-rapist-call-in-show-july-18th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4146-my-wife-married-her-rapist-call-in-show-july-18th-2018
Question: “I have been monogamously (stopped the meaningless, casual stuff for 9 months now) dating a college educated, liberal, slightly feminist, Hispanic woman, well raised by her two married parents, for 6 months now and I am slowly attempting to open and stretch her mind to a different point of view. I believe I am making progress, but I don't want her to change her views just because I think a certain way. I am seriously considering her to be my wife and would like her to lead the same values I have acquired and raise my children with the morals of a responsible citizen and child of God. Fortunately, she is not someone who is opposed to listening. Can a catholic die-hard liberal/feminist be suitable for marriage and raising morally responsible children? If so, what’s the best way to approach stretching her mind with logic and reason?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
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