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Anti-Trump Protesters Can't Name One Way Trump Is Racist
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74 views • December 05, 2020
Crowd of Leftist morons cannot name one thing Trump has said that was racist, so they just shout down the guy asking them. Keep in mind that Trump was in the public eye for over 30 years and was never once called a racist...until he ran against a white Democrat.
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