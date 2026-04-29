RED JASPER, ISIS BLOOD

12 views • 3 days ago

Associations between stones and possible physical manifestations are explorations, not diagnoses.

📖 Legend: In ancient Egypt, it was the "blood stone of Isis". Warriors sewed it into their tunics so wounds wouldn't bleed.

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