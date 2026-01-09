Col Douglas Macgregor argues that U.S. interventions underestimate the realities of operating in hostile, complex environments—the “jungle”—where adversaries are armed, resilient, and deeply rooted. They warn that U.S. actions in places like Venezuela may fail and be eclipsed by a larger conflict with Iran.

The discussion highlights Russian reactions to recent U.S. and Ukrainian actions (such as seizing or attacking tankers), citing a statement by Russian commander Apti Alaudinov. He frames U.S. behavior as openly hostile and lawless, asserting that Russia will never be left in peace and will respond decisively under Putin’s leadership.

Alaudinov is portrayed as a powerful and symbolic figure: a Chechen Muslim commander loyal to Russia, representing a cohesive Russian state that blends national, military, and Islamic identities, with influence extending into the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond. This cohesion, the speaker argues, contrasts with U.S. social fragmentation.

The core warning is that Russia (and its partners) will respond asymmetrically—not necessarily with direct military confrontation, but through economic, financial, political, and regional actions across Eurasia and the Middle East. The U.S. is criticized as a transient, disruptive power that intervenes briefly, causes damage, and leaves without accountability—an approach that alienates allies and emboldens adversaries.

Drawing on historical examples and Charles de Gaulle’s critique of U.S. leadership, the speakers argue that Anglo-American powers wrongly assume global dominance and define their interests as “the whole world.” This mindset, they conclude, is dangerous and unsustainable, and will eventually lead to serious blowback against the United States.

