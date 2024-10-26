14th Amendment Democrats Ace in the Hole

The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified on July 9, 1868, and extended the rights and liberties of the Bill of Rights to formerly enslaved people. It also established the following rights and protections:



Former civil and military office holders who supported the Confederacy are prohibited from holding any state or federal office, unless a two-thirds vote in both Houses of Congress removes the prohibition.

The 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause has been applied to many aspects of public life over the years, including Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded educational and athletic programs.

