© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clot-Shot resistors Are Being Targeted for Extermination by the Luciferians (Only those who work towards Saving Humanity will likely Experience Such an Outcome) Doom-Seeker Shall Find Doom.
Follow
0
Share
Report
171 views • January 22, 2022
What you pray for and make efforts towards achieving shall be your chosen path that you follow, be careful with that power and never give up till you get what you want... that is how God makes your playground happen, by your desires and beliefs.
(Murderous thUgs will experience their self-annihilation elsewhere in some distant ugly world and they will pay for their crimes in this more CreatorGod-loving world.)
April 1st, 2020 => WWIII (Podium Seal stripped off of the podium: http://greatescape.ezyro.com/Pics/MasonicTrumpByeByeUSA2020April1.png
March 31st, 2020 podium : http://greatescape.ezyro.com/Pics/TrumpLastPresidentialDay2020March31.png
CDC snickers at the dumb sheeple turned into http://brainchipzombies.unaux.com/Pics/zombie_page1.jpg
"Word of god" weapon: https://ugetube.com/watch/ventura-exposes-dr-robert-duncan-mp4_jZOE1zRiPzbC5xH.html
Polina Anikeeva magnetic computer-brain-interface requires the ingestion of magnetic nano-particles... Elon Musk's Neuralink is a smoke-screen to hide reality from sheeple: https://ugetube.com/watch/polina-039-s-magnetic-pulse-brain-machine-interface-from-homo-capensis-musk-039-s-neurolink-is-a-fak_z7cJq83fMWZD1oX.html
Buy a scanner to find the Luciferians: https://ugetube.com/watch/brainchip-zombies-sleepers-may-already-be-in-your-household-after-covid-everyone-needs-a-scanner_8Dp9o1iFePRIQjm.html
Aaron Russo: https://ugetube.com/watch/aaron-russo-tells-all-he-wasn-039-t-a-masonic-quot-new-atlantis-quot-murderous-thug-so-they-thugged_Jb6AkLl8Sh6C6ox.html
Here will be the successful future for the freedom-seeker: https://ugetube.com/watch/humanity-039-s-helping-hand-surprise-the-unknown-reality-vol-2-36-session-742_rpFbuXKpvlWodod.html
(Murderous thUgs will experience their self-annihilation elsewhere in some distant ugly world and they will pay for their crimes in this more CreatorGod-loving world.)
April 1st, 2020 => WWIII (Podium Seal stripped off of the podium: http://greatescape.ezyro.com/Pics/MasonicTrumpByeByeUSA2020April1.png
March 31st, 2020 podium : http://greatescape.ezyro.com/Pics/TrumpLastPresidentialDay2020March31.png
CDC snickers at the dumb sheeple turned into http://brainchipzombies.unaux.com/Pics/zombie_page1.jpg
"Word of god" weapon: https://ugetube.com/watch/ventura-exposes-dr-robert-duncan-mp4_jZOE1zRiPzbC5xH.html
Polina Anikeeva magnetic computer-brain-interface requires the ingestion of magnetic nano-particles... Elon Musk's Neuralink is a smoke-screen to hide reality from sheeple: https://ugetube.com/watch/polina-039-s-magnetic-pulse-brain-machine-interface-from-homo-capensis-musk-039-s-neurolink-is-a-fak_z7cJq83fMWZD1oX.html
Buy a scanner to find the Luciferians: https://ugetube.com/watch/brainchip-zombies-sleepers-may-already-be-in-your-household-after-covid-everyone-needs-a-scanner_8Dp9o1iFePRIQjm.html
Aaron Russo: https://ugetube.com/watch/aaron-russo-tells-all-he-wasn-039-t-a-masonic-quot-new-atlantis-quot-murderous-thug-so-they-thugged_Jb6AkLl8Sh6C6ox.html
Here will be the successful future for the freedom-seeker: https://ugetube.com/watch/humanity-039-s-helping-hand-surprise-the-unknown-reality-vol-2-36-session-742_rpFbuXKpvlWodod.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.