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Ties That Bind: Abraham Accord, Noahide Laws, Zionism, Trump, Biden & Educratic Moves
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161 views • October 14, 2021
Wanna see how the Abraham Accord, the Noahide Laws, Zionism, Trump and Biden all tie together? In one word it's indoctrination, disguised as education. None of it is good for the US. None of it is good for the world, but it's good for those who want to run the world. We'll document just how that is in this episode with the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
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