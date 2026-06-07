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ISREAL & IDF TO BEHEAD YOU !!
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Interview Mike Adams and Celeste Solum. She whistle blows the true intention of US government, is to genocide the American population. Given the recent section 224 Military authorisation bill, which hands effectively control of the US military over to Israel and the IDF; the question has to be asked is it intended that the IDF organises and carries out this intended genocide.

Obama Ordered over 30,000 guillotines; they have been planning this for a long time, just like Covid and the Bio-weapon shots, another Jewish Israel creation. With Jewish Israel and IDF in charge of the US Government and US military what is to stop them...  If you don't agree with Greater Zionist world project, then Americans will be sent to FEMA camps for assessment and re-education, or just straight to beheading.

This first time I saw this video a few years ago, I thought, but how will they get Americans to execute and genocide half their own population? Now with Section 224, the plan becomes clear, it will be the IDF and Israel running this automated genocide.

Celeste Solum was a source of Steve Quail back many years ago..

30,000 guillotines, running 24 hours a day, with 2 minutes per beheading, could execute over 20 million Americans a day. In basically two weeks you could execute the entire US population.

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survivalisraeljewsusanwofemabeheading
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