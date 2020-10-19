© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SILENCED, CENSORED & RIDICULED: THE MEDIA LIES [2020] - RICHIE MILLER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • October 19, 2020
SILENCED, CENSORED & RIDICULED: THE MEDIA LIES [2020] - RICHIE MILLER AND JAYE MALLI (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
Over the past 6 months, RICHIE MILLER and JAYE MALLI packed their bus & set off to bring to light the CENSORSHIP that has, and is going on around us, now more than ever. They ventured up to Queensland, down to Victoria & through New South Wales to interview 5 individuals that had been SILENCED, CENSORED & RIDICULED by the media or Australian government in some way or another. Each person they interviewed referred them to another ... and another ... resulting in this EPIC documentary - 18 unique stories sharing a similar thread - harsh, and often unjust censorship served upon them for simply speaking the TRUTH. This is a labor of love - they stand to gain nothing and have a single intention - to offer another perspective, the TRUTH to what's happening in our world today. A fuller story, so to speak. All you have to do is take the time to sit back and watch with an open mind and heart.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Richie Miller and Jaye Malli at Dreaded Cheetah
https://www.dreadedcheetah.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGVGl9RQAouF/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Over the past 6 months, RICHIE MILLER and JAYE MALLI packed their bus & set off to bring to light the CENSORSHIP that has, and is going on around us, now more than ever. They ventured up to Queensland, down to Victoria & through New South Wales to interview 5 individuals that had been SILENCED, CENSORED & RIDICULED by the media or Australian government in some way or another. Each person they interviewed referred them to another ... and another ... resulting in this EPIC documentary - 18 unique stories sharing a similar thread - harsh, and often unjust censorship served upon them for simply speaking the TRUTH. This is a labor of love - they stand to gain nothing and have a single intention - to offer another perspective, the TRUTH to what's happening in our world today. A fuller story, so to speak. All you have to do is take the time to sit back and watch with an open mind and heart.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Richie Miller and Jaye Malli at Dreaded Cheetah
https://www.dreadedcheetah.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGVGl9RQAouF/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.