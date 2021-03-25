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Episode 10 Interview with Scott McKay Patriot Streetfighter
Over The Target
Over The Target
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363 views • March 25, 2021
Last video got mixed with another....so I just uploaded the raw zoom video.

Today I had the distinct pleasure to interview Scott McKay, the Patriot Streetfighter!
Scott and I talk about current events and even throw in some quantum physics!

You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target

Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345

Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot

BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/

Patriot Streetfighter / Scott McKay

Patriot Streetfighter 8 is the new PRIMARY Channel for the dates of 3/19 thru 3/27/21
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iEEyUbQyprZ7aw7Iq1d7Q

Patriot Streetfighter 6 is the new BACKUP Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWDYqvE1lNZv55H-HI2nipg

The Patriot Streetfighter Information Warfare Platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us​.
We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM
from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.
Keywords
wwg1wgascott mckaypatriot streetfighterover the target podcastjohnny patriot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy