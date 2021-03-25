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Episode 10 Interview with Scott McKay Patriot Streetfighter
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363 views • March 25, 2021
Last video got mixed with another....so I just uploaded the raw zoom video.
Today I had the distinct pleasure to interview Scott McKay, the Patriot Streetfighter!
Scott and I talk about current events and even throw in some quantum physics!
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Patriot Streetfighter / Scott McKay
Patriot Streetfighter 8 is the new PRIMARY Channel for the dates of 3/19 thru 3/27/21
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iEEyUbQyprZ7aw7Iq1d7Q
Patriot Streetfighter 6 is the new BACKUP Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWDYqvE1lNZv55H-HI2nipg
The Patriot Streetfighter Information Warfare Platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us.
We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM
from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.
Today I had the distinct pleasure to interview Scott McKay, the Patriot Streetfighter!
Scott and I talk about current events and even throw in some quantum physics!
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Patriot Streetfighter / Scott McKay
Patriot Streetfighter 8 is the new PRIMARY Channel for the dates of 3/19 thru 3/27/21
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iEEyUbQyprZ7aw7Iq1d7Q
Patriot Streetfighter 6 is the new BACKUP Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWDYqvE1lNZv55H-HI2nipg
The Patriot Streetfighter Information Warfare Platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us.
We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM
from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.
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