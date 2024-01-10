Biden condemns 'poison' of white supremacy in appeal to Black voters

US President Joe Biden has condemned the “poison” of white supremacy in a bid to drum up support in the Black community, according to Sky News host Liz Storer. The President delivered an address at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. “The Word of God was pierced by bullets and hate and rage,” Biden said on Monday (local time). “Propelled by not just gunpowder, but by a poison – a poison that has for too long haunted this nation. “What is that poison? White supremacy … throughout our history, it has ripped this nation apart.”







