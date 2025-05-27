❗️Russian state media openly calls for direct Oreshnik Ballistic Missile strike against the Taurus missile factory in Germany

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Russian state media openly calls for a direct Oreshnik Ballistic Missile strike against the Taurus missile factory in Germany. 🇷🇺🚀🇩🇪
"Germany is engaging in direct hostilities against Russia with it's Taurus cruise missiles. Therefore, Russia must launch a pre-emptive missile strike against Germany to incapacitate their Taurus missiles production capability for the next 5-7 years."
⚡️Germany's Merz is about to FAFO.
This is about Merz video from early yesterday that I posted here at Brighteon. Cynthia
Today, this was posted about what Merz said yesterday:
My comments on lifting weapon range limits for Ukraine referred to a decision made months ago — Germany's Merz
This comes after Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated that there are no new agreements on expanding the range of missiles supplied to Kiev
Adding:
The U.S. Navy’s USS Nimitz carrier strike group has entered the disputed South China Sea region.