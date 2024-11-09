The Fourth Beast System - Is it here?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
· Phoenix rising headline for Trumps victory
· Internet of bodies and the transhumanism agenda
· Elon’s 69.9 percent prophecy – what are these Warlocks telling us?
· Elon’s beast system businesses including X being the next payment system
· Will crazy liberals be activated with optogenetics – testimony of highly Educated (brainwashed) liberals. Thos who professed to be wise are fouls.
· Elon – New World order comment
· Trump revenge tour?
· Elephant that was killed name Kamala. What is the messaging?
· JD Vance and Net Flix. Why? Cover his ties to Ai and Silicon valley (it is a CON)
· Trump use the army to get rid of illegals. Will this be used for those that don’t get the next vaccine or take the MOTB