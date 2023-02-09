The Three Dragon Story (1989, Master System)

The Three Dragon Story (also known as Yong-ui Jeonseol (용의 전설), "Legend of the Dragon") is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Korean company Zemina. It was released in Korea as an unlicensed game for the Master System and also came out for MSX.
You have standard weapon with infinite ammo, a single life and a health bar. Shots will unveil power-ups like new weapons or a protective helmet. Weapons you collect have limited ammo. You can switch between weapons by pressing a button. There are also negative power-ups, like a skull which drains your health.
