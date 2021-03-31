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Τι Πρέπει Να Ξέρει ο Έλληνας Για Το Πιστοποιητικό Εμβολιασμού Και Τον Κυριακό Μητσοτάκη...💥
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71 views • March 31, 2021
Οι 4.000 θάνατοι και οι 162 χιλ παρενέργειες που σας κρύβει η πληρωμένη Τηλεόραση απο το Μητσοτάκη.
Στοιχεία απο την Ευρωπαϊκή βάση δεδομενων..4.000 θάνατοι 162.000 ανίκανοι για εργασία παραλύσεις θρομβώσεις εγκεφαλικά!!!
https://amazonios.net/oi-4-000-thanatoi-kai-oi-162-chil-parenergeies-poy-sas-kryvei-i-pliromeni-tileorasi-apo-to-mitsotaki/
Στοιχεία απο την Ευρωπαϊκή βάση δεδομενων..4.000 θάνατοι 162.000 ανίκανοι για εργασία παραλύσεις θρομβώσεις εγκεφαλικά!!!
https://amazonios.net/oi-4-000-thanatoi-kai-oi-162-chil-parenergeies-poy-sas-kryvei-i-pliromeni-tileorasi-apo-to-mitsotaki/
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