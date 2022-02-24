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Doctor Wilfredo Stokes on magnetism caused by Moderna vaccine
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135 views • February 24, 2022
https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/magnetism.html | "Guatemalan doctor and researcher Wilfredo Stokes has reported a new case of magnetism in a patient. This time, the phenomenon was caused by the Moderna vaccine.
As already discovered and confirmed, this magnetic phenomenon is triggered by the graphene oxide contained in the vaccines.
Dr. Stokes reiterates that these inoculations cause myocarditis and neurodegeneration, and shouldn't be administered to children."
As already discovered and confirmed, this magnetic phenomenon is triggered by the graphene oxide contained in the vaccines.
Dr. Stokes reiterates that these inoculations cause myocarditis and neurodegeneration, and shouldn't be administered to children."
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