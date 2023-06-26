Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The US received a Tough Response from Russia to the Demands to BAN 'AVANGARD' & 'POSEIDON' Complexes
channel image
The Prisoner
8592 Subscribers
Shop now
305 views
Published Yesterday

Most likely, you all remember March 2018 perfectly well. It was then that Vladimir Putin told the whole world about the latest Russian weapons that are second to none. Back then, for the first time, the whole world heard about the latest Russian laser 'Peresvet', the 'Poseidon' nuclear torpedo, the intercontinental ballistic missile of the fifth generation 'Sarmat', the hypersonic complex 'Avangard', the nuclear-powered cruise missile 'Burevestnik' and hypersonic missile 'Kinzhal'.

*********************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiaposeidonavangard

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket