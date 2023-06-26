The US received a Tough Response from Russia to the Demands to BAN 'AVANGARD' & 'POSEIDON' Complexes

Most likely, you all remember March 2018 perfectly well. It was then that Vladimir Putin told the whole world about the latest Russian weapons that are second to none. Back then, for the first time, the whole world heard about the latest Russian laser 'Peresvet', the 'Poseidon' nuclear torpedo, the intercontinental ballistic missile of the fifth generation 'Sarmat', the hypersonic complex 'Avangard', the nuclear-powered cruise missile 'Burevestnik' and hypersonic missile 'Kinzhal'.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.